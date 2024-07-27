Soft Serve free every Saturday until June for children 12 and under
Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Bowl$4.75
- Ice Cream Cone$4.25
- Waffle Cone/ w Choice of Ice Cream$8.95
- Bowl of Sherbert$5.75
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- Waffle Bowl/ w Choice of Ice Cream$9.25
- Jumbo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwhich$12.00
- Cone And Coffee (Hot Espresso Shot Served in Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone)$11.50
- Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwhich$9.25
- Toppings$1.00
- Cake Cone only$1.25
Sundaes
Blizzards
Shakes
- Vanilla Shake$7.25
- Chocolate Shake$7.25
- Strawberry Shake$7.25
- Oreo Shake$7.75
- Banana Shake$8.75
- UNCC 49er Shake$9.00
- Cotton Candy Shake$8.75
- Milkshake w/ Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$19.50
- Peanut Butter Shake$8.75
- Orange Cream Shake$8.25
- Jolly Rancher Float$10.55
- Vegan Vanilla Shake$10.50
- Vegan Chocolate Shake$10.50
- Vegan Strawberry Shake$10.50
- Vegan Cookie & Cream Shake$11.00
- Build-Your-Own Shake$10.25
Slushies
Italian Ice
Vegan Ice Cream
Can be added to any shake, sundae and cone for an additional charge
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$5.85
- Caramel Latte$6.05
- Mocha Latte
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk$5.85
- White Mocha Latte$6.05
- Dulce de Leche Latte$6.95
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.05
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.50
- Iced Mocha Latte$6.25
- Iced White Mocha$6.25
- Iced Dulce de Leche Latte$6.55
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte$6.05
- Matcha Latte
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred$6.25
- Turmeric Latte
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon$6.75
- Chai Latte
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla$6.50
- Latte$5.85
- Iced Cinnamon Dulce Latte$6.55