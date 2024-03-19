Kopi Luwak coffee beans are selected by the original coffee connoisseur, the Asian Palm Civet (pictured here). They love to eat only the very ripest, tastiest coffee beans. These beans then pass through whole, and are collected, thoroughly cleaned. We have then imported and perfectly roasted these beans for the very best cup of coffee money can buy!

Coffee Add-Ons French Vanilla Syrup + $0.50 Hazelnut Syrup + $0.50 Amaretto Syrup + $0.50 Pumpkin Spice + $0.50 Simple Syrup Stevia