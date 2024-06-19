Soft Serve free every Saturday until June for children 12 and under
Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
- 1 Scoop Bowl$4.75
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream Cone$4.25
- Waffle Cone/ w Choice of Ice Cream$8.95
- Small Bowl of Sherbert$5.75
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- 2 Scoops Bowl$6.50
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream Cone$6.75
- Waffle Bowl/ w Choice of Ice Cream$9.25
- Medium Bowl of Sherbert$7.05
- Jumbo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwhich$12.00
- 3 Scoops Bowl$7.50
- 3 Scoops Ice Cream Cone$8.50
- Cone And Coffee (Hot Espresso Shot Served in Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone)$11.50
- Large Bowl of Sherbert$8.55
- Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwhich$9.25
- Toppings$1.00
Sundaes
Blizzards
- Small Brownie Blizzard$6.59
- Small Oreo Blizzard$6.59
- Small M&M Blizzard$6.59
- Small Butterfinger Blizzard$6.59
- Small Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$7.95
- Medium Brownie Blizzard$8.75
- Medium Oreo Blizzard$8.75
- Medium M&M Blizzard$8.75
- Medium Butterfinger Blizzard$8.75
- Medium Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$9.75
- Large Brownie Blizzard$10.05
- Large Oreo Blizzard$10.05
- Large M&M Blizzard$10.05
- Large Butterfinger Blizzard$10.05
- Large Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$11.50
- Small Banana Pudding Blizzard$6.59
- Medium Banana Pudding Blizzard$8.75
- Large Banana Pudding Blizzard$10.55
Shakes
- 16oz Vanilla Shake$7.25
- 16oz Chocolate Shake$7.25
- 16oz Strawberry Shake$7.25
- 16oz Oreo Shake$7.75
- 16oz Banana Shake$8.75
- 24oz Vanilla Shake$9.50
- 24oz Chocolate Shake$9.50
- 24oz Strawberry Shake$9.50
- 24oz Oreo Shake$10.50
- 24oz Banana Shake$10.50
- 16oz UNCC 49er Shake$9.00
- 16oz Cotton Candy Shake$8.75
- 16oz Milkshake w/ Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$19.50
- 16oz Peanut Butter Shake$8.75
- 16oz Orange Cream Shake$8.25
- 24oz UNCC 49er Shake$11.00
- 24oz Cotton Candy Shake$9.50
- 24oz Milkshake w/Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$25.50
- 24oz Peanut Butter Shake$10.05
- 24oz Orange Cream Shake$10.05
- 16oz Jolly Rancher Float$10.55
- 16oz Vegan Vanilla Shake$10.50
- 16oz Vegan Chocolate Shake$10.50
- 16oz Vegan Strawberry Shake$10.50
- 16oz Vegan Cookie & Cream Shake$11.00
- 24oz Jolly Rancher Float$12.25
- 24oz Vegan Vanilla Shake$12.55
- 24oz Vegan Chocolate Shake$12.50
- 24oz Vegan Strawberry Shake$12.50
- 24oz Vegan Cookie & Cream Shake$13.00
- 16oz BYO Shake$10.25
- 24oz BYO Shake$12.25
Slushies
- Blue Raspberry Slushie 16oz$6.25
- Strawberry Slushie 16oz$6.25
- Strawbery Mango Breeze 16oz$8.25
- Sour Apple Slushie 16oz$6.25
- Blue Breeze 16oz$7.75
- Blue Raspberry Slushie 24oz$8.75
- Strawberry Slushie 24oz$8.75
- Strawberry Mango Breeze 24oz$9.75
- Sour Apple Slushie 24oz$8.75
- Blue Breeze 24oz$8.95
- Candy Slushie 16oz$8.25
- Candy Slushie 24oz$10.05