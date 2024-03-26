Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
Shakes
- small Chocolate Shake$5.59
- small Strawberry Shake$5.59
- small Vanilla Shake$5.59
- small banana shake$5.59
- medium chocolate shake$6.25
- medium strawberry shake$6.25
- medium vanilla shake$6.25
- medium banana shake$6.25
- large vanilla shake$7.50
- large strawberry shake$7.50
- large chocolate shake$7.50
- large banana shake$7.50
- UNC 49er Shake$8.50
Italian ice
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Small Chai Latte$4.50
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Small Matcha Latte$5.00
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Small Mocha Latte$4.00
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Small Turmeric Latte$5.09
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon
- Medium Chai Latte$5.75
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Medium Matcha Latte$6.00
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Medium Mocha Latte$6.00
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Medium Turmeric Latte$7.00
- Large Chai Latte$8.25
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Large Matcha Latte$8.25
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Large Mocha Latte$8.25
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Large Turmeric Latte$8.25
- Sweet Cream Foam$1.00
- Small Iced Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Medium iced Vanilla Latte$5.95
- Large iced vanilla Latte$7.05
- Small iced caramel Latte$4.95
- Medium iced caramel latte$5.95
- Large iced caramel Latte$7.05
- Small Iced Coffee$4.50
- Medium iced coffee$5.75
- Large iced coffee$6.95
- small iced mocha latte$4.95
- medium iced mocha latte$5.95
- large iced mocha latte$7.05
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shots
- Single Classic Espresso$3.00
- Single Rum Infused Espresso$6.59
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor. ...
- Single Whiskey Infused Espresso$6.59
Coffee beans Infused with whiskey from puerto rico Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Single Tequila Infused Espresso$5.57
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Double Classic Espresso$5.00
- Double Rum Infused Espresso$10.00
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor.
- Double Whiskey Infused Espresso$10.00
Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Double Tequila Infused Espresso$10.00
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Kopi Luwak$25.00
Kopi Luwak coffee beans are selected by the original coffee connoisseur, the Asian Palm Civet (pictured here). They love to eat only the very ripest, tastiest coffee beans. These beans then pass through whole, and are collected, thoroughly cleaned. We have then imported and perfectly roasted these beans for the very best cup of coffee money can buy!
Drip Coffee
Hot Tea
Other Drinks
- Small Caramel Frappuccino$4.00
- Small Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$4.50
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.05
- Medium Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$5.55
- Medium Caramel Frappuccino$6.05
- Medium Hot Chocolate$4.10
- Large Caramel Frappuccino$8.55
- Large Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$9.05
- Large Hot Chocolate$5.75
- Fiji water$2.50
- small Decaf Latte$4.25
- medium decaf latte$5.49
- large decaf latte$6.95
- cinnabon frappe small$5.75
- cinnabon frappe medium$7.05
- cinnabon frappe large$9.10