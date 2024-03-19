Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Italian ice
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Small Chai Latte$4.50
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Small Matcha Latte$5.00
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Small Mocha Latte$4.00
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Small Turmeric Latte$5.09
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon
- Medium Chai Latte$5.75
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Medium Matcha Latte$6.00
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Medium Mocha Latte$6.00
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Medium Turmeric Latte$7.00
- Large Chai Latte$8.25
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Large Matcha Latte$8.25
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Large Mocha Latte$8.25
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Large Turmeric Latte$8.25
- Sweet Cream Foam$1.00
Medium Turmeric Latte
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shots
- Single Classic Espresso$3.00
- Single Rum Infused Espresso$6.59
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor. ...
- Single Whiskey Infused Espresso$6.59
Coffee beans Infused with whiskey from puerto rico Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Single Tequila Infused Espresso$5.57
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Double Classic Espresso$5.00
- Double Rum Infused Espresso$10.00
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor.
- Double Whiskey Infused Espresso$10.00
Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Double Tequila Infused Espresso$10.00
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Kopi Luwak$25.00
Kopi Luwak coffee beans are selected by the original coffee connoisseur, the Asian Palm Civet (pictured here). They love to eat only the very ripest, tastiest coffee beans. These beans then pass through whole, and are collected, thoroughly cleaned. We have then imported and perfectly roasted these beans for the very best cup of coffee money can buy!
