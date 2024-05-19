Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
- Large Bowl Peanut Butter Crunch$10.50
- Cone And Coffee (Hot Espresso Shot Served in Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone)$11.50
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$7.05
- 1 Scoop Bowl$4.75
- 2 Scoops Bowl$6.50
- 3 Scoops Bowl$7.50
- Superman Waffle Cone$7.95
- Waffle Cone/ w Choice of Ice Cream$8.95
- Waffle Bowl/ w Choice of Ice Cream$9.25
- Ice Cream Cone 1 Scoop$4.25
- Ice Cream Cone 2 Scoops$6.75
- Ice Cream Cone 3 Scoops$8.50
- Toppings$1.00
- Small Bowl Peanut Butter Crunch$8.50
- Small Bowl of Sherbert$5.75
- Medium Bowl of Sherbert$7.05
- Large Bowl of Sherbert$8.55
Sundaes
Blizzards
- Small Brownie Blizzard$6.59
- Small Butterfinger Blizzard$6.59
- Small Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$7.95
- Small Oreo Blizzard$6.59
- Small M&M Blizzard$6.59
- Medium Brownie Blizzard$8.75
- Medium Butterfinger Blizzard$8.75
- Medium Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$9.75
- Medium Oreo Blizzard$8.75
- Medium M&M Blizzard$8.75
- Large Brownie Blizzard$10.05
- Large Butterfinger Blizzard$10.05
- Large Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard$11.50
- Large Oreo Blizzard$10.05
- Large M&M Blizzard$10.05
- Medium Banana Pudding Blizzard$8.75
- Large Banana Pudding Blizzard$10.55
Shakes
- 16oz Chocolate Shake$7.25
- 16oz Strawberry Shake$7.25
- 16oz Vanilla Shake$7.25
- 16oz Banana Shake$8.75
- 24oz Vanilla Shake$9.50
- 24oz Strawberry Shake$9.50
- 24oz Chocolate Shake$9.50
- 24oz Banana Shake$10.50
- 16oz UNCC 49er Shake$8.75
- 16oz Cotton Candy Shake$8.75
- 16oz Peanut Butter Shake$8.75
- 16oz Milkshake w/ Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$15.50
- 16oz Jolly Rancher Float$12.25
- 24oz Jolly Rancher Float$14.25
- 24oz Milkshake w/Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$21.05
- 16oz Orange Cream Shake$8.25
- 24oz Orange Cream Shake$10.05
- 24oz Peanut Butter Shake$10.05
- 24oz Cotton Candy Shake$9.50
- 16oz Oreo Shake$7.75
- 24oz Oreo Shake$10.50
- 24oz UNCC 49er Shake$10.05
Slushies
Italian Ice
Vegan Ice Cream
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Small Chai Latte
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla$5.75
- Small Matcha Latte
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred$5.75
- Small Mocha Latte
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk$5.55
- Small Turmeric Latte
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon$5.75
- Medium Chai Latte
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla$7.50
- Medium Matcha Latte
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred$7.50
- Medium Mocha Latte
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk$6.00
- Medium Turmeric Latte$7.50
- Large Chai Latte
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla$9.25
- Large Matcha Latte
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred$9.25
- Large Mocha Latte
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk$8.25
- Large Turmeric Latte$9.25
- Sweet Cream Foam$1.00
- Small Iced Vanilla Latte$5.25
- Medium Iced Vanilla Latte$6.55
- Large Iced Vanilla Latte$8.25
- Small Iced Caramel Latte$5.25
- Medium Iced Caramel Latte$6.55
- Large Iced Caramel Latte$7.75
- Small Decaf Iced Coffee$4.25
- Medium Decaf Iced Coffee$5.50
- Large Decaf Iced Coffee$6.75
- Small Iced Mocha Latte$5.25
- Medium Iced Mocha Latte$6.55
- Large Iced Mocha Latte$7.75
- Flavored Oak Milk$0.75
- Flavored Almond Milk$0.75
- Flavored Coconut Milk$0.75
- Small Pistachio Latte$5.95
- Medium Pistachio Latte$7.05
- Medium Vanilla Latte$6.55
- Small Vanilla Latte$5.25
- Large Vanilla Latte$7.05
- Small Caramel Latte$5.25