Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
- large bowl Peanut Butter Crunch$10.50
- Cone And Coffee$11.50
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$4.99
- 1 Scoop bowl$4.75
- 2 Scoops bowl$6.50
- 3 Scoops bowl$7.50
- Superman$7.95
- waffle cone$8.95
- waffle bowl$9.25
- ice cream cone 1 scoop$4.25
- ice cream cone 2 scoop$6.75
- ice cream cone 3 scoops$8.50
- 1 topping$1.00
- 2 toppings$2.00
- 3 toppings$3.00
- small bowl peanutbutter crunch$8.50
- small bowl of sherbert$5.75
- medium bowl of sherbert$7.05
- large bowl of sherbert$8.55
- big cookie ice cream sandwhich$10.05
Sundaes
Blizzards
- small Brownie Blizzard$6.59
- small Butterfinger Blizzard$6.59
- small Cheese Cake Blizzard$7.95
- small Oreo Blizzard$6.59
- small M&M blizzard$6.59
- med brownie bliz$8.75
- med butterfinger bliz$8.75
- med cheese cake bliz$9.75
- med oreo bliz$8.75
- med m&m bliz$8.75
- large brownie bliz$10.05
- large butterfinger bliz$10.05
- large cheese cake bliz$11.50
- large oreo bliz$10.05
- large m&m bliz$10.05
- medium banana pudding blizzard$8.75
- large banana pudding blizzard$10.55
Shakes
- small Chocolate Shake$6.59
- small Strawberry Shake$6.59
- small Vanilla Shake$6.59
- small banana shake$7.25
- medium chocolate shake$7.25
- medium strawberry shake$7.25
- medium vanilla shake$7.25
- medium banana shake$8.75
- large vanilla shake$9.50
- large strawberry shake$9.50
- large chocolate shake$9.50
- large banana shake$10.50
- 16 oz UNC 49er Shake$8.75
- 16 oz cotton candy shake$8.75
- 16oz reese peanut butter shake$8.75
- 16 oz vanilla shake with espresso shot$12.50
- 16 oz chocolate shake with espresso shot$12.50
- 16oz Jolly Rancher Float$12.25
- 24oz Jolly Rancher Float$14.25
- 24 oz vanilla milkshake w/espresso shot$15.05
- 24 oz chocolate milkshake w/espresso shot$15.05
- small orange cream shake$6.59
- medium orange cream shake$8.25
- large orange cream shake$10.05
- 24 oz reese peanut butter shake$10.05
Slushies
Italian ice
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Small Chai Latte$5.75
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Small Matcha Latte$5.75
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Small Mocha Latte$5.55
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Small Turmeric Latte$5.75
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon
- Medium Chai Latte$7.50
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Medium Matcha Latte$7.50
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Medium Mocha Latte$6.00
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Medium Turmeric Latte$7.50
- Large Chai Latte$9.25
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla
- Large Matcha Latte$9.25
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred
- Large Mocha Latte$8.25
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk
- Large Turmeric Latte$9.25
- Sweet Cream Foam$1.00
- Small Iced Vanilla Latte$5.25
- Medium iced Vanilla Latte$6.55
- Large iced vanilla Latte$8.25
- Small iced caramel Latte$5.25
- Medium iced caramel latte$6.55
- Large iced caramel Latte$7.75
- Small decaf Iced Coffee$4.25
- Medium decaf iced coffee$5.50
- Large decaf iced coffee$6.75
- small iced mocha latte$5.25
- medium iced mocha latte$6.55
- large iced mocha latte$7.75
- falvored oak milk$0.75
- flavored almond milk$0.75
- flavored coconut milk$0.75
- small pistaccio latte$5.95
- med pistaccio latte$7.05
- med vanilla latte$6.55
- small vanilla latte$5.25
- large vanilla latte$7.05
- small carmel latte$5.25
- med carmel latte$6.55
- large carmel latte$7.05
- small cinnimon dolce latte$5.95
- med cinnimon dolce latte$7.05
- large cinnimon dolce latte$8.25
- large pistaccio latte$8.25
- Small Strawberry cream Matcha$6.50
- Medium Strawberry cream Matcha$8.05
- Large Strawberry cream Matcha$9.55
- small Dulce de Leche Latte$6.05
- medium Dulce de Leche Latte$7.55
- Large Dulce de Leche Latte$9.05
Espresso Drinks
- Small Carmel Macchiato$5.75
Espresso and milk
- Small Americano$5.15
- Small Flat White$5.25
Micro-foamed milk poured over Espresso
- Medium Carmel Macchiato$6.85
- Medium Americano$6.55
- Medium Flat White$6.75
- Large Carmel Macchiato$8.05
- Large Americano$8.05
- Large Flat White$8.05
- Affogato single shot$7.05
- Affogato double shot$9.55
Small Carmel Macchiato
Espresso Shots
- Single Classic Espresso$5.00
- Single Rum Infused Espresso$7.59
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor. ...
- Single Whiskey Infused Espresso$7.59
Coffee beans Infused with whiskey from puerto rico Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Single Tequila Infused Espresso$7.57
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Double Classic Espresso$7.00
- Double Rum Infused Espresso$10.95
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully spicy flavor. Bold cinnamon flavor.
- Double Whiskey Infused Espresso$10.95
Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.
- Double Tequila Infused Espresso$10.95
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...
- Kopi Luwak$25.00
Kopi Luwak coffee beans are selected by the original coffee connoisseur, the Asian Palm Civet (pictured here). They love to eat only the very ripest, tastiest coffee beans. These beans then pass through whole, and are collected, thoroughly cleaned. We have then imported and perfectly roasted these beans for the very best cup of coffee money can buy!
- Bag of Kopi Luwak Beans$50.00
Drip Coffee
Hot Tea
Other Drinks
- Small Caramel Frappuccino$5.75
- Small Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$5.50
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.05
- Medium Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$6.95
- Medium Caramel Frappuccino$6.05
- Medium Hot Chocolate$4.10
- Large Caramel Frappuccino$9.10
- Large Hibiscus Berry Lemonade$9.05
- Large Hot Chocolate$5.75
- Fiji water$2.50
- small Decaf Latte$4.95
- medium decaf latte$5.99
- large decaf latte$6.95
- cinnabon frappe small$5.95
- cinnabon frappe medium$7.05
- cinnabon frappe large$9.10
- small oreo frappe$6.50
- medium oreo frappe$7.95
- large oreo frappe$9.25
- non coffee frappes any flavor small$5.25
- non coffee frappes any flavor med$6.75
- non coffee frappes any flavor large$7.95
- Peach refresher 16oz$7.25
- Peach Refresher 24oz$9.05
- Blueberry Refresher 16oz$7.25
- Blueberry Refresher 24oz$9.05
- Berry Refresher 16oz$8.05
- Berry Refresher 24oz$10.25
- small Iced white mocha$5.95
- medium iced white mocha$7.05
- large iced white mocha$8.95