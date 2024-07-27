Coffee Bar and Cones
Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Bowl$4.75
- Ice Cream Cone$4.25
- Waffle Cone/ w Choice of Ice Cream$8.95
- Bowl of Sherbert$5.75
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- Waffle Bowl/ w Choice of Ice Cream$9.25
- Jumbo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwhich$12.00
- Cone And Coffee (Hot Espresso Shot Served in Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cone)$11.50
- Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwhich$9.25
- Toppings$1.00
- Cake Cone only$1.25
Sundaes
Blizzards
Shakes
- Vanilla Shake$7.25
- Chocolate Shake$7.25
- Strawberry Shake$7.25
- Oreo Shake$7.75
- Banana Shake$8.75
- UNCC 49er Shake$9.00
- Cotton Candy Shake$8.75
- Milkshake w/ Infused Espresso Shot (includes mason jar keepsake)$19.50
- Peanut Butter Shake$8.75
- Orange Cream Shake$8.25
- Jolly Rancher Float$10.55
- Vegan Vanilla Shake$10.50
- Vegan Chocolate Shake$10.50
- Vegan Strawberry Shake$10.50
- Vegan Cookie & Cream Shake$11.00
- Build-Your-Own Shake$10.25
Slushies
Italian Ice
Vegan Ice Cream
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$5.85
- Caramel Latte$6.05
- Mocha Latte
Rich flavor of dark chocolate infused coffee beans and milk$5.85
- White Mocha Latte$6.05
- Dulce de Leche Latte$6.95
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.05
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.50
- Iced Mocha Latte$6.25
- Iced White Mocha$6.25
- Iced Dulce de Leche Latte$6.55
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte$6.05
- Matcha Latte
Green tea (matcha powder), soy, oat or almond milk with a little sugar for sweetness. 2% or whole milk can be added if preferred$6.25
- Turmeric Latte
Turmeric with milk, honey, ginger and cinnamon$6.75
- Chai Latte
Chai: Tea, milk, and ginger, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and vanilla$6.50
- Latte$5.85
- Iced Cinnamon Dulce Latte$6.55
- Strawberry Cream Matcha$7.50
- Iced Turmeric Latte$7.25
- Pistachio Latte$6.25
- Iced Latte$6.05
- Decaf Latte$5.85
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shots
- Classic Espresso$3.75
- Rum Infused Espresso
Smokey Cinnamon & Dark Chocolate Soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours to leave behind a beautifully bold, cinnamon, spicy flavor.$7.59
- Whiskey Infused Espresso
Coffee beans Infused with Whiskey from Puerto Rico Vanilla, Berries & Dark Chocolate Beans bathed in an oak barrel to soak up whisky, velvety goodness. Fragrant and truly special. Non alcoholic.$7.59
- Tequila Infused Espresso
bold & strong tasting notes: citrus, brown sugar & dark chocolate Soaked in tequila for 48 ...$7.57
- Kopi Luwak
Kopi Luwak coffee beans are selected by the original coffee connoisseur, the Asian Palm Civet (pictured here). They love to eat only the very ripest, tastiest coffee beans. These beans then pass through whole, and are collected, thoroughly cleaned. We have then imported and perfectly roasted these beans for the very best cup of coffee money can buy!$25.00
- Bag of Kopi Luwak Beans$75.00