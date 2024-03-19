Skip to Main content
Coffee Bar and Cones
Peanut Butter Crunch
$6.50
Cone And Coffee
$7.29
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.99
1 Scoop
$3.00
2 Scoops
$4.50
3 Scoops
$6.00
Superman
$6.95
Sundaes
BYO Sundae
$3.15
Banana Split
$5.17
Brownie Fudge Sundae
$4.29
waffle bowl
$5.75
Blizzards
Brownie Blizzard
$5.59
Butterfinger Blizzard
$5.59
Cheese Cake Blizzard
$6.00
Oreo Blizzard
$5.59
Shakes
Chocolate Shake
$5.59
Strawberry Shake
$5.59
Vanilla Shake
$5.59
Soft Serve
Soft Serve Cone
$1.50
Dipped Cone
$2.59
Slushies
Blue Raspberry Slushie
$5.25
Cherry Slushie
$5.25
sour apple
$5.25
grape
$5.25
Italian ice
small
$4.00
medium
$6.00
large
$8.00
Drink Menu
Flavored Lattes
Small Chai Latte
$4.50
Small Matcha Latte
$5.00
Small Mocha Latte
$4.00
Small Turmeric Latte
$5.09
Medium Chai Latte
$5.75
Medium Matcha Latte
$6.00
Medium Mocha Latte
$6.00
Medium Turmeric Latte
$7.00
Large Chai Latte
$8.25
Large Matcha Latte
$8.25
Large Mocha Latte
$8.25
Large Turmeric Latte
$8.25
Sweet Cream Foam
$1.00
Espresso Drinks
Small Macchiato
$4.00
Small Americano
$4.00
Small Flat White
$4.50
Medium Macchiato
$5.85
Medium Americano
$5.25
Medium Flat White
$6.50
Large Macchiato
$7.05
Large Americano
$7.05
Large Flat White
$7.75
Espresso Shots
Single Classic Espresso
$3.00
Single Rum Infused Espresso
$6.59
Single Whiskey Infused Espresso
$6.59
Single Tequila Infused Espresso
$5.57
Double Classic Espresso
$5.00
Double Rum Infused Espresso
$10.00
Double Whiskey Infused Espresso
$10.00
Double Tequila Infused Espresso
$10.00
Kopi Luwak
$25.00
Drip Coffee
Small Butter Coffee
$4.59
Small Decaf
$3.00
Medium Butter Coffee
Medium Decaf
Large Butter Coffee
Large Decaf
Hot Tea
Small Hot Tea
$5.00
Small Lemon Tea
$6.00
Medium Hot Tea
Medium Lemon Tea
Large Hot Tea
Large Lemon Tea
Other Drinks
Small Caramel Frappuccino
$4.00
Small Hibiscus Berry Lemonade
$4.50
Small Hot Chocolate
$3.05
Medium Hibiscus Berry Lemonade
$5.55
Medium Caramel Frappuccino
$6.05
Medium Hot Chocolate
$4.10
Large Caramel Frappuccino
$8.55
Large Hibiscus Berry Lemonade
$9.05
Large Hot Chocolate
$5.75
Food
Pastries
Apple Danish
$3.50
Cheese Danish
$3.50
Strawberry Cheese Danish
$3.50
Banana Nut Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.50
Banana Nut Bread
$3.50
Cinnamon Swirl Loaf
$3.50
Lemon Loaf
$3.50
Marble Loaf
$3.50
Vanilla Iced Loaf
$3.50
Coffee Bar and Cones Location and Hours
(704) 733-9201
10032 UNIVERSITY CITY BLVD SUITE B, Charlotte, NC 28213
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
