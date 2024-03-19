About Us

Our coffee is imported from San Juan Puerto Rico where it is grown on a farm. 787 Puerto Rico's Finest Coffee & Co. is the home where our infused coffee comes from.





Our specialty coffee consists of:





Rum Infused. Our coffee beans are soaked in Don Q Rum for 48 hours after they are roasted, we created a secret & delicious recipe.





Whiskey Infused. Our coffee beans are soaked in Honey Jack Daniel's - whiskey - for 48 hours after they are roasted, We highlight the barrel and smoky cinnamon flavors.





Tequila Infused. Our coffee beans are soaked in Don Julio for 48 hours after they are roasted, Citrus and brown sugar notes are highlighted for robust and elegant coffee taste.